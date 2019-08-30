October 2, 1963 - August 28, 2019 Don Junior Cranford, "Donnie," 55, passed away August 28, 2019 at Baptist Medical Center after more than a year of declining health. Donnie was born in Yadkin County on October 2, 1963 to Don and Ruby Cranford. Donnie enjoyed being with family and friends, he loved fishing with his brothers in law, Mike and David, and nephew Josh, listening to music, watching Nascar, and just cutting up, laughing, and having a good time. Most of all he enjoyed spoiling his grandson, Hannibal. He was preceded in death by his father, Don Cranford, a sister, Christine Cranford, a brother-in-law, Jerry Sink, grandparents Minnie and Ralph Williams, and grandfather Chris Cranford, two special cousins, Terry Snow, and Bryon Baity, father and mother-in-law, Hassell and Janice Collins. Donnie is survived by his wife, Lisa Cranford, two sons; Nathan Cranford (Jeannette) and Andrew Cranford (Connie) , a grandson, Hannibal, his mother Ruby Cranford, sisters Julie Cranford (Jody), Linda Gallimore (Ted), and Pam Sink, a sister-in-law, Sharon Holt, and brothers-in-law, Mike Collins (Julie), and David Collins, multiple nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and special friends. Donnie was employed at Eaton's Petroleum Service for over 17 years. Visitation will be held from 2 - 3 pm Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. Celebration of life service will follow in the Gentry Family Chapel by Rev. Joe Souther. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders, NINDS-FMB, 6001 Executive Boulevard, Suite 3280, Rockville, MD 20852, or the United Way of NC, 1130 Kildaire Farm Rd., Suite 100, Cary, NC 27511. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601 N. Yadkinville, NC 27055

Tags

Load entries