September 2, 1937 - January 20, 2020 Mrs. Ida Mae Whitaker Cranfill, 82, of Lat Whitaker Road, died Monday, January 20, 2020, at Davie Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on September 2, 1937, in Davie County, to the late Lattie Lafayette and Naomi Reavis Whitaker. Mrs. Cranfill was a member of Liberty Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking, quilting, flower arranging and gardening and was a very loving wife, mother and grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Garner Cranfill; a sister, Luetta Whitaker; and brothers, Delmas, Harvey, Kenneth and Hubert Whitaker. Survivors include three daughters, Sheila Cranfill Renegar (Ralph) of Harmony, Vickie Cranfill Melton (Maxie) of Advance and Laura Cranfill Harris (Darrell) of Yadkinville; five grandchildren, Celeste Cornette (Dylan), Dustin Renegar (Lea), Wesley Melton (Cheyenne), Travis Melton (Ashley) and Jessica Harris (Drew); three great-grandchildren, Garrett Renegar and Victoria and Olivia Melton; a sister, Debbie Whitaker Walser of Mocksville; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Liberty Baptist Church with Rev. Jim Miles, and Rev. David Kiser officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Eaton Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be considered for Trellis Supportive Care, 377 Hospital Street, Suite 103, Mocksville, NC 27028. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com. Eaton Funeral Service 325 North Main Street Mocksville, NC 27028
Cranfill, Ida Mae Whitaker
