March 25, 1961 - November 16, 2019 Mrs. Debra "Debbie" Wood Cranfill, 58, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. She was born in Davie County on March 25, 1961 to Terry and Kathryn Stewart Wood. Debbie was a member of Macedonia Moravian Church. She was a Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader for several years. Debbie enjoyed the outdoors, especially the beach and White Lake. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, and sister and was a mother figure to several kids. Preceding her in death was a brother, Gerry Wood. Surviving is her husband of 28 years, Scott Cranfill; two sons, Zachary Taylor Cranfill and Casey Alexander Cranfill; parents, Terry and Kathryn Wood of Advance; sister, Sandra Coble of Advance and a brother, Kenny Wood of Advance. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Macedonia Moravian Church with Pastor Zach Dease officiating. Burial will follow in the church graveyard. There will be no formal visitation. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel is serving the Cranfill family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way Advance, NC 27006
