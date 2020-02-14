February 8, 1940 - February 12, 2020 Charles Michael Cranfill, 80, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. He was born in Yadkin County to the late Charles Frank Cranfill and Ruth Lela Mae Sizemore Cranfill. My big brother: Quick-witted, amazingly smart, loved country music, could makes the most amazing collages, history expert, and enjoyed getting a joke over on my husband. You loved birthdays, Thanksgiving, Christmas and juicy hamburgers! Even though these last few months were very difficult for you, now you are free, whole, at peace, with Momma and Daddy but best of all with the one who loves you most, Jesus! You were loved to the very end. I will miss you daily, Michael! Survivng are his sister Pamela Cranfill (Ronnie) Jones; brothers Larry Cranfill, Randy (Lori) Cranfill; several nieces and nephews; several grand-nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. His funeral will be held in the Gentry Family Chapel following the visitation by Rev. Rex Cranfill. Burial will follow in the Harmony Grove Friends Cemtery. The family would like to say a very special thanks to the staff of Yadkin Nursing Center, Mountain Valley Hospice, also Nurse Doris Coggins for the loving care given to Mr. Cranfill. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Cranfill family. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601 N. Yadkinville, NC 27055

