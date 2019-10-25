October 1, 1924 - October 23, 2019 CRAIG WALNUT COVE Mildred Stone Craig, 95, of Walnut Cove, passed away Wednesday evening, October 23, 2019 at Trellis Supportive Care. Mildred was born on October 1, 1924 in Stokes County to the late Joseph Oliver and Ludie Hicks Stone. She was a member of Pine Ridge Primitive Baptist Church of 37 years. In addition to her parents, Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, James Wilson (J.W.) Craig; daughter, Donna Rose C. Kerrigan; 2 sisters, Catherine S. Mabe and husband Grady Mabe and Evelyn S. and husbands Jonny Bowman and James Moorefield; and 2 brothers, Wilbur Stone and wife Minnie Gray F. Stone and Elder Carl stone and wife Beadie F. Stone. Mildred is survived by her daughter, Milly Jaye C. and husband Tim Kitchene; 2 grandsons Craig Kerrigan and Ryan and wife Katie K. Kerrigan; 4 great-grandchildren, Ronan, Ella, Neve, and Luca Kerrigan; as well as many special nieces and nephews. There will be a 2:00 pm graveside service held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Pine Ridge Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Mr. Tim Kitchene officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery. There will be no formal visitation. Memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care: 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Craig family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 NC HWY 65 W
