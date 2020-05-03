Crafton, Thomas M September 25, 1952 - April 28, 2020 Thomas Morris Crafton, 67, of Winston-Salem, NC passed away Tuesday, April 28th, 2020. He was educated at Trinity High School in Washington, PA, West Virginia University and the Art Institute of Pittsburgh. In 1978 he and his wife, Nancy, moved to Winston-Salem where Tom joined his parents working at Thermcraft, Inc. He was a successful businessman and was greatly admired by his colleagues. Tom became President of Thermcraft Inc. and expanded the company internationally. Has has given presentations about small businesses in Washington DC and has relationships with companies throughout the US and Asia. Tom was passionate about travel and he loved to travel the world, talk about the many places he had been and things he'd seen. Tom had a witty sense of humor and was always quick with a comeback. He loved fast cars, guns, music, guitars and spending time at Lake Norman. But most of all, he loved his family. As successful as Tom was, his daughters and grandchildren were his greatest accomplishments. His strong will and determination is seen in each of his grandchildren and he thoroughly enjoyed watching them grow. He loved life and lived it to the fullest. Tom was not a large man physically but he cast a huge shadow personally and professionally. He will be missed by everyone who knew him. Tom was preceded in death by his his father, Morris Crafton and his mother, Clara Martin Crafton. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Crafton, and his three daughters; Emily Moorefield (Stephen) of Chapel Hill, NC, Ellen Crafton of Mooresville, NC and Sara Foltz (Hardin) of Charlotte, NC; his grandchildren, Sydney and Hannah Moorefield, Ethan and Elliott Sanford, Cooper and Stella Foltz; and one sister, Debbie Mackie (Jay) of Raleigh, NC and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their gratitude for the compassionate care given by Dr. Powell and the nurses on 6CC at Wake Forest Baptist Health. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina at 3655 Reed St. Winston-Salem, NC 27107.
