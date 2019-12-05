April 26, 1931 - December 2, 2019 Mrs. Polly Brewer Craft, 88, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at her home. She was born in Forsyth County on April 26, 1931 to the late Curtis Monroe and Mary Fishel Brewer. Mrs. Craft was a member of Lewisville United Methodist Church. She was past president of Rebekah Assembly of NC, past Noble Grand of Evangeline Rebekah Lodge #27, past Noble Grand, Independent Order of Odd Fellows #36, Grand Matriarch of Grand Encampment of NC, member of Piedmont Region of Model A Restorers Club, past president of Rust and Dust Antique Tractor Club, and a member of the Lewisville Historical Society Club. Surviving is her husband, Phillip Floyd Craft; three daughters, Anna Carol Craft McCormick and husband, Les, Deborah Jean Craft Jones, and Penny Alene Craft Lynch and husband, Riley; four grandchildren, Joshua Phillip Johnson, Andrew Ross Johnson and wife, Paige, Sarah Jones Williams and husband, Barry, and Adam Zane McCormick and wife, Jessy; great-grandchildren, Taylor Paige Johnson, Avery Rae Johnson, Oliver Craft McCormick, and arriving soon, Isaac Gray Williams; two step-grandchildren, Tyler Patrick Lynch and Ethan Cole Lynch; sisters, Nellie Lavetta Brewer Craft and husband, Edwin and Lou Ann Brewer Yow and husband, Marvin. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Lewisville United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Ivan Peden and Rev. Susan Ewing officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00-7:30 PM Friday at Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel 6685 Shallowford Rd. Lewisville, NC 27023
