May 7, 1934 - April 25, 2020 Mr. Spencer Theodore Craft, Jr., 85, of Winston-Salem, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at The Oaks at Forsyth. He was born in Forsyth County on May 7, 1934 to the late Spencer Theodore Craft, Sr. and Edith Goins Craft Pierce. Mr. Craft was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He enjoyed carpentry work, restoring furniture, and riding motorcycles. Mr. Craft was always willing to help others. Most importantly, Mr. Craft loved to spend time with his loving wife and family. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Ronnie Craft; sister, Travis Craft; and his four-legged companion, Chewy. Surviving are his loving wife, Gail Craft; four daughters: Robin Herman, Kelly Gilliland and husband Rick, Karen Golden, and Kimberly Miller and husband Barry; a son, Richard G. Craft and Carroll Auton; eleven grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be conducted in his honor at Parklawn Memorial Park, officiated by Chaplain Katie Lovelace. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Cancer Services of Winston-Salem, 3175 Maplewood Ave, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth- Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
