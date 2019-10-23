April 18, 1939 - October 21, 2019 Alene Ayers Craddock, 80, of Pinnacle, passed away October 21, 2019 at Northern Regional Hospital. She was born April 18, 1939 to Johnie Oscar Ayers and Vallie Edwards Ayers. She leaves behind to cherish her memory: her sons Glenn (Mary) Craddock, Jr. and Michael (Tina) Craddock; four grandchildren, Chelsea Craddock, Christopher Craddock, Ashley Craddock, and Brayden Craddock. She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 45 years, Glenn "Red" Craddock, Sr.; two brothers, Leroy Ayers and Hoyt Ayers; and three sisters, Mabel Hicks, Dorothy Jester, and Raenelle Sisk. Mrs. Craddock loved spending time with her family, enjoyed flower gardening and being outside. She will be deeply missed by those that knew and loved her. Family will receive friends Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Cox-Needham Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Pinnacle. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The Rev. Janet Fisher Dixon will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the General Fund of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church at P.O. Box 155, Pinnacle, NC 27043. Cox-Needham Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Craddock family. www.coxneedham.com. Cox-Needham Funeral Home 822 W. Main Street, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately