July 27, 1933 - June 17, 2020 Mrs. Juanita Francis Slate Cox, age 86, of Lexington, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. She was born in Patrick County on July 27, 1933 to the late Bob Slate and Grace Francis Slate. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cox was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace Nash Cox, Sr., and a son, Larry Ray Cox. She was a member of First Baptist Church on Fifth in Winston-Salem and had been the owner/operator of Thrifty Auto Parts in Collinsville for over 30 years. She was feisty until the end, truly enjoyed her family, and loved being a grandma. Mrs. Cox is survived by two sons, Wallace N. Cox, Jr. (Alice) of Lexington, North Carolina, Robert Francis Cox (Cindy) of Newberry, Florida; eight grandchildren, Heather Ray Cox Steenburg (Jimmy), Jason Powell Cox (Danielle), Joshua Slate Cox (Katie), Amber Cox Tucker (Marcus), Samantha Eryn Cox (fiancé, Neil), James Nash Cox, Cosbi J. Stone, Ashley R. Stone; nine great-grandchildren, Slate, Elvie, Judah, Evelyn, Lydia, Kourtney, Michael, Hunter, Clayton; one great-great-grandchild, Zoie; a sister, Erna Joyce of Westfield, North Carolina; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held Sunday, June 21, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Patrick Memorial Gardens with Associate Pastor Amy McClure officiating. The family is requesting that all in attendance please wear a mask. If desired, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church on Fifth, 501 West 5th Street, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27101. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com. Moody Funeral Services, Inc. 202 West Blue Ridge Street, Stuart, VA 24171
