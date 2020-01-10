September 15, 1936 - January 1, 2020 Jon Gary Cox, 83, of Flippin Road in Westfield, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Hospice House in Dobson, NC. A graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, by Eddie Cook. Family and friends will gather at Captain Tom's Restaurant in Kernersville immediately after the service. Mr. Cox was born September 15, 1936 in Forsyth County to Jon Grover Cox and Madeline Clodfelter Cox. He was raised in Sedge Garden, and retired from Stroh's in Winston-Salem in 1997. He was an avid lover of bluegrass music, and was known for his quick wit, his infectious laugh, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Jon also had a love for old cars, tinkering with tractors and hit-and-miss engines, horses, farming, and John Wayne movies. He was a devoted husband who loved his children and grandchildren dearly, and will be sorely missed. His parents, Jon and Madeline Cox, his wife, Kay Cox, his sister, Mary Cox, his son, Tim Cox, and his daughter, Tina Cox Watkins, preceded him in death. He is survived by his children, Teresa Hamilton (Ben), of Lexington, Tamara Wilson (Dale), of King, Johnny Cox (Tonya), of Kernersville, Brandon Cox (Brook), of Haw River, his ex-wife and mother of 4 of his children, Nancy Stewart, of Lexington, 10 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.
