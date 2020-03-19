June 18, 1936 - March 14, 2020 Frances Zettie Gambill Cox went to be with her Lord on Saturday, March 14th. She was born to the late Bessie and John Gambill in McDowell County, West Virginia. She later graduated from Healing Springs High School in Crumpler, NC, and Draughon's Business College. Mrs. Cox retired after 41 years of devoted work from Wachovia Bank. She was a member and treasurer at King Moravian, and for many years was an active member of Calvary Baptist in King, NC. Frances enjoyed teaching Bible studies and daily devotions at her assisted living facility and was known to all as an avid lover of dogs and loved all those around her. She married her late husband, Nelson Raymond Cox, on November 24th, 1962, and they spent 21 years together before his passing. Frances was also preceded in death by two sisters; Juanita Gamble Lowe and Barbara Gamble Harrell, two half-brothers and one half-sister; Blaine Gambill, Otis Gambill, and Ruby Looney. Mrs. Cox is survived by her two sons, Gregory Todd Cox (Lisa) of King and Stephen C. Cox (Donna) of Germanton. She is also survived by three well-loved grandchildren: Bethany Cox, Whitney Fulp, and Nicholas Fulp and one sister: Betty Lowe (Larry), and numerous nieces and nephews whom fondly remember her as "Aunt Curl" or "MawMaw." She was loved by her entire family and will be missed by many. Memorials may be made to the Forsyth Humane Society, 4881 Country Club Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston Salem, NC 27106

