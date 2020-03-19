June 18, 1936 - March 14, 2020 Frances Zettie Gambill Cox went to be with her Lord on Saturday, March 14th. She was born to the late Bessie and John Gambill in McDowell County, West Virginia. She later graduated from Healing Springs High School in Crumpler, NC, and Draughon's Business College. Mrs. Cox retired after 41 years of devoted work from Wachovia Bank. She was a member and treasurer at King Moravian, and for many years was an active member of Calvary Baptist in King, NC. Frances enjoyed teaching Bible studies and daily devotions at her assisted living facility and was known to all as an avid lover of dogs and loved all those around her. She married her late husband, Nelson Raymond Cox, on November 24th, 1962, and they spent 21 years together before his passing. Frances was also preceded in death by two sisters; Juanita Gamble Lowe and Barbara Gamble Harrell, two half-brothers and one half-sister; Blaine Gambill, Otis Gambill, and Ruby Looney. Mrs. Cox is survived by her two sons, Gregory Todd Cox (Lisa) of King and Stephen C. Cox (Donna) of Germanton. She is also survived by three well-loved grandchildren: Bethany Cox, Whitney Fulp, and Nicholas Fulp and one sister: Betty Lowe (Larry), and numerous nieces and nephews whom fondly remember her as "Aunt Curl" or "MawMaw." She was loved by her entire family and will be missed by many. Memorials may be made to the Forsyth Humane Society, 4881 Country Club Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston Salem, NC 27106
Most Popular
-
Research Parkway reopens after tractor trailer plunges from highway onto road below
-
City declares state of emergency as DHHS reports 8 more COVID-19 cases statewide
-
Gov. bars dine-in at restaurants, warns community spread of COVID-19 is likely occurring. For now, all NC cases linked to travel.
-
Recreation centers close. Firefighters won't respond to assisted living centers. Here’s a list of COVID-19 measures taken by the City of Winston-Salem.
-
Governor Cooper orders public schools to close statewide in face of COVID-19 pandemic
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately