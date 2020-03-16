June 18, 1936 - March 14, 2020 Frances Zettie Gambill Cox, went to be with her Lord on Saturday March 14th, she was born to the late Bessie and John Gambill in Mcdowell County, West Virginia. Frances graduated from Healing Springs High School in Crumpler, NC and Draughon's Business College. Mrs. Cox retired after 41 years of devoted work from Wachovia Bank. She was a member and treasure at King Moravian and later was an active member of Calvary Baptist in King, NC. Frances enjoyed teaching Bible studies and daily devotions at her assisted living facility. She was an avid lover of dogs and loved all those around her. She married her late husband, Nelson Raymond Cox on November 24th, 1962, they spent 21 years together before his passing. Frances was also preceded in death by two sisters; Jaunita Gambill Lowe and Barbara Gambill Harrell, three half brother and sisters; Lane Gambill, Otis Gambill, and Ruby Bambill. Mrs. Cox is survived by her two sons, Gregory Todd Cox and wife Lisa of King and Stephen C. Cox and wife Donna of Germanton, three grandchildren; Bethany Cox, Whitney Fulp, and Nicholas Fulp, and numerous nieces and nephews whom they fondly remember as "Aunt Curl." She was loved by her entire family and will be missed by many. A visitation will occur from 6:00 to 8:00 on Tuesday, March 17th, First Baptist of King, 122 Kirby Rd., King, NC, 27021 with a private graveside at Crestview Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the Forsyth Humane Society, 4881 Country Club Rd., Winston-Salem, NC, 27104. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road Winston-Salem, NC 27106
