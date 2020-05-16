February 22, 1953 - May 14, 2020 Mr. Donald Zane Cox, 67, of Pfafftown, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 14, 2020 at his home after a lengthy illness. Mr. Cox was born in Patrick County, VA on February 22, 1953 to Zane S. and Mycleta Reynolds Cox. Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Mycleta Reynolds Cox; a sister Janice Cox Utt (James); his aunts and uncle, Evelyn Hodge, Frances Reynolds, and Barbara and Hilton Creed; and numerous cousins. Mr. Cox is preceded in death by his father Zane S. Cox. Special thanks to his caregivers, Janice Utt, Terri Dzoba, Ingrid Arnold and Tamica Patterson for all the love, support and care given to Donald throughout his illness. Due to the limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a private graveside service will be held at Skyline Memory Gardens, conducted by Bro. Chris Martin. Moody Funeral Services of Mount Airy is serving the Cox family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com. Moody Funeral Services 206 West Pine St., Mt. Airy, NC 27030

