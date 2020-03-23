July 17, 1939 - March 21, 2020 Diana P. Cox, was born July 17, 1939 to Katherine and Anastas Pantelides in Detroit, MI. She was the second of four children. Diana graduated from Eastern Michigan with a BA in Education and Michigan State with a Masters Degree in Education. She met her husband while vacationing in Greece and married Richard Haywood Cox Jr. from Goldsboro, NC on June 13, 1965. Together they lived in Greece and Turkey for 15 years. They had 3 children Kathy Sugg (Mark), Rick (Malia), and Michael (Kristy). Her husband's job with RJ Reynolds brought them to Lewisville, NC in 1980. Diana taught various positions in early education in Grosse Pointe, MI, Greece and in Lewisville at Southwest Elementary. She was a member of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Winston Salem where she was a member of the philanthropic women's group Philoptochos and also taught Sunday School, for many years. She loved playing bridge with her friends and was an excellent cook. She loved going to the beach and to the lake. Of all of her accomplishments she would be most proud of her children and four grandchildren, Kainalu, Sarah, Grace and Anna Katherine. They truly were the light of her life. Diana passed away March 21, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents and her older sister Sophie Papajohn. In addition to her husband, children and their spouses and grandchildren she leaves behind her brother Jordan (Carlene) Pantelides, Markel (Michael) DeWolf, brother in law Lemuel (Bobby) Cox, and several nieces and nephews. She would want to especially thank her niece Kristi Papajohn for all of the help she provided over the past several years. Diana had a big personality and was quite a character. She will be missed by all who loved her. We would like to thank Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church clergy for officiating. May her memory be eternal. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

