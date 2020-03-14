June 5, 1952 - March 12, 2020 Anyone who hears the name Dan Cox and actually knew him is now smiling. He launched his career of making people smile when he came into the world 67 years ago, born to Lois and William Cox in Winston-Salem. He began his career as a disc jockey with radio stations in Winston-Salem and later was honored with an award of merit by WSJS when he used his job to raise money and supplies for the victims of the Eastern NC hurricanes. Dan decided to pursue his love of humor by studying comedy in Hollywood at the Lucille Ball School of Comedy and the Harvey Lembeck Comedy Workshop, where he made lifelong friends. He was an actor and did improv in Los Angeles but returned to Wilmington, NC to work in the booming movie industry. Dan became the site location director for the NC movie industry. It was during this time that he began landing parts in movies such as Talladega Nights, Weekend at Bernies, the Secret Life of Bees, Birth of A Nation and Redneck Roots. He cherished his connections with all his friends during his many years in the entertainment field. He was preceded in death by his parents, and is survived by his son, Hudson (Hannah Livengood); his sisters, Buff Perry (Cliff), and Anne Kent of Winston-Salem. He is also survived by three nieces and two nephews and seven great-nieces and nephews. He is also leaves behind his buddies Rocky and Zuzzy, the birds he loved to feed, and his chickens. His garden was one of his biggest delights, and he loved to share his many unusual tomatoes as well as sharing eggs. There are only a handful of people who you meet that within a few minutes, you realize they are impossible not to like, and Dan was one of them. He had an infectious smile, and could bring a group of people together with his unifying spirit. His amazing love of life, courage and positive attitude was such an example to everyone during his battle with cancer these last four years. The family would like to thank all Dan's friends, his medical team and Trellis for their support and care. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Most Popular
-
Research Parkway reopens after tractor trailer plunges from highway onto road below
-
NC Gov.: Cancel large gatherings, work from home. Recommendation comes the same day 2 in Forsyth test positive for coronavirus.
-
Person shot in the middle of a road in Winston-Salem, police say
-
Witness: I lied to stay out of jail. Innocence hearing probes convictions of 4 teens accused of killing Chris Paul’s grandfather.
-
Davidson County woman tested for coronavirus, waiting for results
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Enter for a chance to win two tickets to the RiverRun Gala at the Millennium Center, RiverRun Film Festival ticket sampler, one RiverRun t-shirt voucher, and dinner for two in downtown Winston-Salem.
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately