January 8, 1949 - January 18, 2020 Carolyn Powers Cox of Winston-Salem was born on January 8, 1949 and departed this life on January 18, 2020, completing her journey of 71 years. She was predeceased by her father, Carlyle Lanier Cox, her mother, Kathleen Powers Cox, and her beloved brother, Avery Carlyle Cox. After receiving her degree, Carolyn obtained a teaching certificate and taught History at Ragsdale High School in Greensboro, NC for five years. She was a highly skilled teacher and believed that education should be a lifelong endeavor. She moved to Floyd, VA and pursued a crafting vocation while continuing to share her teaching skills by tutoring children. Carolyn enjoyed her hobbies of playing the hammer dulcimer and studying medieval history. She contributed to local music circles and was an active member of the SCA (Society for Creative Anachronism). Carolyn was an generous supporter of many charities, several of which were Alzheimer's Disease and Related Disorders Association, Inc., World Wildlife Fund, Inc., Panthera Corporation, and the Humane Societies of Floyd County, VA and Davidson County, NC. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made in Carolyn's honor to one of these charities. Carolyn Cox was a good friend to many and will be missed by those friends as well as her extended family. There will be a reception at Boles Biggs Funeral Home in Lumberton, NC between 1:30-2:30 pm on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Burial will follow in the Meadowbrook Cemetery. Services entrusted to Boles-Biggs Funeral Home. Boles-Biggs Funeral Home 801 N. Chestnut St., Lumberton, NC 28358
Cox, Carolyn
Service information
Jan 25
Visitation
Saturday, January 25, 2020
1:30PM-2:30PM
Boles-Biggs Funeral Home
801 N. Chestnut St.
Lumberton, NC 28358
Jan 25
Graveside
Saturday, January 25, 2020
2:30PM
Meadowbrook Cemetery
2400-3198 North Walnut Street
Lumberton, NC 28358
