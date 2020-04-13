April 2, 2020 Victoria Hailey Covington of Rutherfordton, NC, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at the age of 73. The wife of the late David Kemp Covington, Sr., and the daughter of the late Arthur Jack Hailey and Elva Lucille Lineback Hailey, she is survived by son David Kemp Covington, Jr., daughter-in-law Jennifer and granddaughters Fisher and Adler; son Jeffrey Ellis Covington and granddaughter Rayne with Cindy Covington; son Brent Hailey Covington, daughter-in-law Amy, and grandsons Jack and Peter; sister Sally Klepcyk, brother-in-law Ronald, and nieces Hailey and Shannon; sister-in-law Susan Covington Moser and husband Harvey. Vicki grew up in Winston-Salem and the Mt. Tabor Methodist Church. Her favorite childhood memories were of Sunday gatherings at her grandparents' homeplace and listening to her father sing. She was a devoted and loving wife and mother, married to David for 48 years. She graduated from North Forsyth High School, and obtained a B.A. in English Literature at UNC-Greensboro and a M.Ed. at Gardner Webb University. She taught high school and preschool before serving as an Adjunct Professor at Gardner Webb University and an instructor and tutor at Isothermal Community College for over twenty years. She received numerous awards for her excellence and tireless dedication. A gifted writer, Vicki contributed to textbooks and published poetry. To honor her mother and grandmother, she compiled a cookbook of 150 years of family recipes titled, "Aunt Della's Family Cooks." Her community engagement included serving on the First United Methodist Church's Soul Food Program and the Norris Public Library Board of Directors. A celebration of Vicki's life will be announced at a later date. Donations can be made to the First United Methodist Church's Soul Food Program at 264 North Main Street, Rutherfordton, NC 28139.
