Winston-Salem - Mr. Pleas Covington died June 24, 2020 at his residence. His remains will lie in repose 12pm-6pm Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Hooper Funeral Home. Services: private. www.hooperfuneralhome.net

To plant a tree in memory of Pleas Covington as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries