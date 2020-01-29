March 25, 1938 - January 24, 2020 Jackie Covington, 82, of Clemmons, NC passed away peacefully on Friday, January 24th at Trinity Elms in Clemmons. She was predeceased by her brother, Henry Clay Heath, of Advance, NC. She is survived by her husband Joseph "Alec" Covington - married 65 wonderful years; daughter, Susan Carter, Winston-Salem; daughter, Sandra Carrincross, El Cajon, CA; two grandchildren, Jeremy Carriscross and Melissa MacDougall; one great-grandson, Finn MacDougall. Jackie was a member of Center Grove Baptist Church, Clemmons, NC. The family expresses its appreciation to Trinity Elms Nursing Home, Clemmons for the love and care Jackie received for several years. Services to celebrate Jackie's life will be February 5th at 3:00 PM; graveside service at Westlawn Gardens of Memory, Clemmons, NC. EternaCare Services is serving the Covington family.
Covington, Martha "Jackie"
