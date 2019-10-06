June 17, 1931 - May 24, 2019 Mrs. Doris Hall Covington, 88, passed away May 24, 2019 at her home in King, NC. Doris will be lovingly remembered by her son Randy Covington (King); brother in laws, Bob Covington (Pinnacle), Steve Covington (King) and Lerue Hall (King); sister in laws Shirley Covington (Pinnacle) and Betty Hall (Greensboro). Doris was predeceased by her husband Palma "Junebug" Covington of King and parents Eugene and Nellie Hall of Stokes County. A memorial service will be held on Oct. 13, 2019 at 2:00 pm at: Capella Church of Christ King, NC 1187 Flat Shoals Rd. King

Tags

Load entries