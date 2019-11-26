May 30, 1925 - November 24, 2019 Bonnie Covey passed away November 24, 2019. She is survived by sons Chris, Nick, Jonathan, Tim and daughter Julie, three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Her husband of 64 years, Dr. Cyclone Covey, preceded her in death in 2013. Bonnie was born in 1925 in Fresno, California, daughter of Danish immigrants. She graduated from Stanford University, where she met her husband in the Campus Choir. Bonnie made her way to Winston-Salem in 1968, when her husband received a tenured professorship at Wake Forest University. Always active in the community, Bonnie held various leadership positions with the local chapter of the League of Women Voters, including president, volunteered with Meals on Wheels, the North Carolina Literacy Association and the federal census. She also served on the Board of the YWCA and as a Fifth District precinct judge. Through her work Bonnie will be remembered as a champion of the rights of the marginalized and dispossessed. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the League of Women Voters of NC or the Southern Poverty Law Center. Services will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, November 30 at the Smith Saal at Salemtowne Retirement Community, 190 Moravian Way Drive, Winston-Salem. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road Winston-Salem, NC 27106
