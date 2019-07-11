December 19, 1943 - July 10, 2019 Yadkinville Tony Gayle Couch, Sr., 75, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born December 19, 1943 in Surry County to the late King Voy Couch and Cora Wall Couch. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Bob Couch, Jack Couch, and Bill Couch. Surviving is his wife, Betty Hutchens Couch; children, Greta Dawn Couch, Tony Gayle (Misty) Couch II; grandchildren, Tanner Couch, Matthew Couch, Chloe Couch, and Taylor Couch. His funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 at Gentry Family Chapel in Yadkinville by Dr. Phil Beavers. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Friday at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. Memorials can be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 243, N. Lee Avenue, Yadkinville, NC 27055 or to St. Jude's C. H., 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055
