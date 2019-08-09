May 16, 1951 - July 27, 2019 Moses Cotton was born May 16, 1951 in Winston-Salem, NC to the late Rosa Thomas Cotton Fox and Hollis C. Cotton. In his early years, his mother married James Fox. He died peacefully on July 27, 2019 in his home. Educated in Winston-Salem, he graduated Atkins High School in 1970. Soon after graduation, he enlisted in the Navy. After serving in the Navy, he settled in Los Angeles, California until the mid 1980's. He leaves to cherish his memory: daughter Moshay Cotton, sisters Ruby Wallace of Winston-Salem; Thomasina Johnson of Cary, NC (Darrell); Roslyn Fox of New York, NY; grandchildren Maria and Christopher Jones; a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and other relatives. In addition to his parents, Moe was preceded in death by brothers Joseph Cotton, Clifton Fox and sisters Pecola McLeod and Janie Lee Fox. He will be missed by all family members. His homegoing celebration will be 4 PM, Saturday August 10, at 1218 East Bethlehem Lane, Winston-Salem. Moe's birth site, formerly known as 19th Street, is where his ashes will be scattered. Condolences may be posted at hooperfuneralhome.net. Hooper

Tags

Load entries