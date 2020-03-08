Cortesis, Meredith Paige March 4, 1996 - March 1, 2020 Miss Meredith Paige Cortesis, 23, of Clemmons, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly on Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Boca Raton, FL. Meredith was born in Junction City, Kansas on March 4, 1996. She attended Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools and Forsyth Technical Community College. Meredith was hysterically funny, unapologetically raw, super witty, always her expressive self and an extreme lover of people, especially those who felt alone or were struggling. She was a kind person and understood struggles, challenges, and victories. While living in south Florida, she quickly made friends that made an impact on her life including JoAnn Jackson, Josh Luck, Nicole Laska, and Kelly Koza. Meredith had long-lasting local friendships as well with Kevin Veach and Rayanne Holton. Meredith loved animals, especially her cat, Winston. She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, George J. Cortesis and William F. Poe, Sr. Meredith is survived by her parents, Johnny and Terry Cortesis; one brother, Nathan Cortesis; her grandmothers, Frances Cortesis and Jeanette Poe; and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Funeral services for Meredith will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Dr. Don Gordon officiating. Interment will follow the service at Westlawn Gardens of Memory in Clemmons. The family will receive friends from 12:45 pm until 1:45 pm on Monday prior to the service at the funeral home. Johnny and Terry were grateful to become parents to Nathan and were overjoyed when they received the phone call that they were going to receive their second blessing, Meredith. She was deeply loved by all her family and friends and will be missed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Reco, 140 NE 4th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33843. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

