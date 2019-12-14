Winston-Salem - Dwight Amos Correll III passed away December 4, 2019. A service of memory will be held 2:00 pm Sunday 12/15/19 in the chapel of Hooper Funeral Home. Visitation 1:30 pm-2:00 pm Sunday at the funeral home.
