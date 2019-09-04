September 26, 1933 - September 1, 2019 Robert "Bob" Lee Cornwell, 85, of Winston-Salem, passed away on September 1, 2019 after spending his last days surrounded by his family and friends. Bob was also known as "Pep" by his family. He grew up in the Clemmons area and attended Clemmons school. In May 1958, he married the love of his life, Barbara "Bobbie" Dodd and moved to Winston-Salem. Bob worked for Poindexter Lumber Company for many years and later worked for North Carolina Baptist Hospital in the engineering department until he retired after 30 years of service. He attended South Fork Baptist Church. He was a fan of racing, spending many hours watching the races. Bob's love of racing led to 25 years as a respected, well-liked owner of a race team at Bowman Gray Stadium in various divisions, the majority in the Limited Sportsman with cars driven by his son and son-in-law, Ron. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bobbie, his brother, Thomas Cornwell, and his sisters, Sarah Logan and Sue Phillips. A beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle, Bob is survived by his children, Lee Ann Collins of Wake Forest, Dean (Lisa) Cornwell of Davidson, Candy (Ron) Barron of Midway, Sandy ("Joey") Weaver of King and Danny Cornwell of Winston-Salem; his grandchildren, Tiffany (Josh) Mohundro, Ryan (Carina) Cornwell, Caitlin (Matt) Cornwell, Mallory Cornwell, Liam Cornwell, Blake McCall and Connor McCall; and his great-grandchildren, Isabella and Erik Cornwell. He is also survived by his siblings, Margaret King of Winston-Salem, Jane Cornwell of Yadkinville, Steve Cornwell of Clemmons and Peggy (Don) Saylor of Clemmons and many nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Rev. Stan Scott officiating. Interment will follow at Westlawn Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday, September 6, 2019 at the funeral home. Bob enjoyed living life to the fullest and requests that rather than shedding tears that everyone go out and treat themselves to a nice dinner to celebrate his life. Memorials may be made to Brenner's Children's Hospital, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Medical Center Boulevard, Winston-Salem, NC 27157 or to Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, Trellis Supportive Care Foundation, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103
