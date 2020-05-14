May 2, 1926 - May 12, 2020 Mr. Jack Dale Cornett, 94, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at his home. He was born in Harlan Co., KY on May 2, 1926, the son of Otis and Hala Holcomb Cornett. Mr. Cornett was retired from IMC Fertilizer Co. and proudly served his country in the United States Navy during WWII and Korea. He was a faithful member of Bethany Baptist Church and remained active as long as his health permitted. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, William Cornett, and a sister, Bertie Lou Francis. Mr. Cornett is survived by his wife, Bettie Cornett; a daughter, Linda Duncan (Michael); two sons, Steven Cornett and Michael Cornett; and four grandchildren, Sara Cornett, Stephanie Whitehead, Christina Combs and Victoria Alexandra. A private graveside service will be conducted at Forsyth Memorial Park with Dr. Brad Stamey officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Bethany Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel 305 Bethania-Rural Hall Rd. Rural Hall, NC 27045
