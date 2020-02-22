November 21, 1946 - February 19, 2020 Mrs. Jennie Pardue Cornatzer, 73, of Clemmons, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at her home. She was born November 21, 1946 in Surry Co. to James Allen and Ruth Hayes Pardue. Mrs. Cornatzer was a member of Clemmons First Baptist Church and retired in 2006 from the NC Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services with 28 years of service. She is survived by her husband, Charles W. Cornatzer; two sons, Jon W. Cornatzer (Tamara) of Clemmons and Jason T. Cornatzer (Rebecca) of St. Louis, MO; five grandchildren, Kiera, Kai, Jake, Liliana, and Lucas; three sisters, Nancy Lutz Jackson, Glenda P. McDaniel and Renee P. Thomas. A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 24, 2020 at Clemmons First Baptist Church with Dr. Robby Phillips and Rev. Don Harvey officiating. Burial will follow in Westlawn Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Liberty Hospice. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.(Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel) Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance NC 27006

