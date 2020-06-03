September 6, 1948 - May 30, 2020 Mr. Clinton "Jitter" Berryman Cornatzer, 71, of Advance, passed away at his home on Saturday, May 30, 2020. He was born in Rowan County on September 6, 1948, to the late Charlie Watkins and Hollie Mabel Hendrix Cornatzer. Mr. Cornatzer was a proud veteran of the US Army, whom served his country during the Vietnam War. Jitter was the owner of Advance Video. He also worked for McLean Trucking and B/E Aerospace. His final job was being able to help take care of his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Jitter is preceded in death by three brothers: Richard "Red" (Jeanette), Charles "Pete" (Shirley), and Quincy "Bud" Cornatzer. Left to cherish his memory is wife of fifty-one years, Bonnie Cornatzer; a daughter, Jennifer Leigh Harris (Neal); a son, Brooks Cornatzer (Alicia Curtis); two grandchildren, Sydney Harris and Noah Harris; a brother, Toby Cornatzer (Ann); and a sister-in-law, Faye H. Cornatzer. An Inurnment Service will be held 11:00 A.M. Friday at Advance United Methodist Church Columbarium, officiated by Rev. Cheryl Skinner. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Advance United Methodist Church, 1911 NC Hwy 801 S., Advance, NC 27006. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 East Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
