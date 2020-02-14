December 11, 1934 - February 12, 2020 Elaine Wood Corn, age 85, of Pfafftown, NC, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 11th, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born in Mount Airy, NC on December 11, 1934. She is preceded in death by her parents, Avery and lona Wood, a brother, Trent Wood, a sister, Merlene Smith, her son, Steven Gray Corn, and daughter, Sharon Corn Steelman. Elaine was a devoted Christian at New Hope United Methodist Church for many years. She retired from Wake Forest Baptist Hospital after 20+ years of service and in her free time enjoyed cooking, gardening, vacationing at Myrtle Beach, and spending time with her family. She is survived by her beloved husband of 65 years, Harold Corn, and her son, Ricky Corn (Laura); grandchildren, Jimmy Steelmen (Gretchen), Jason Steelman (Shanna), Daniel Corn (Ashley), Chase Corn, Brittanie Corn, Kasey Corn; six great-grandchildren; and sister, Kay Jones. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, February 17, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Rev. Suzanne Michael and Rev. Bill Curry officiating. Interment will follow in Forsyth Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Friday, February 14, 2020 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to New Hope United Methodist Church, 5125 Shattalon Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston Salem, NC, 27103
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
3315 Silas Creek Pkwy
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
