October 30, 1934 - August 3, 2019 Benny Otto Copple Jr., 84, of Winston-Salem passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Trellis Supportive Care. He was born on October 30, 1934 in Forsyth County to B.O. Copple Sr. and Dorothy Conrad. He graduated from Gray High School in 1954 and High Point University in 1958 with a B.S. Degree. After serving in the Army National Guard, he began a career as a general contractor and worked with his uncle, Jack Conrad, as Conrad & Copple Inc., for forty years. Later, he joined West End Construction. After retirement, he worked part-time for Poindexter Lumber Company. A past president and longtime member of the Winston-Salem Home Builders Association, he earned Professional Designations as Certified Graduate Remodeler and was a graduate of the National Home Builders Institute at NC State. He was an avid sports fan and participant, loved fast pitch softball, golf and bass fishing. Benny was a member of Grace Baptist Church and served as a trustee. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jane Rierson; two daughters, Jenny Popp (husband Greg) and Lori Pardue, and one granddaughter, Casey Pardue; and a brother, Ernest Copple (wife Pat). A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Grace Baptist Church on Peters Creek Parkway. The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:45 pm prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy. Winston-Salem, NC 27103
