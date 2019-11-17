September 21, 1953 - November 14, 2019 THOMASVILLE - Mr. Joel Rai Copple, 66 a resident of Thomasville passed away on November 14, 2019 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston Salem. He was born in Guilford County on September 21, 1953 a son to the late Joe Ross Copple and Colleen Gibson Copple. Joel was a member of Hasty Baptist Church in his early years. Mr. Copple volunteered for Pop Warner Football for almost forty years where many that had the honor of knowing him referred to him as "Coach." He enjoyed softball not only as a coach but also played for more than twenty years. He had an immense love for the Carolina Tarheels. In addition to his involvement in athletics he worked in the furniture industry for many years, most recently with Hendrix Batting. He also served in the United States Air Force. Over the last 20 years he enjoyed working with Show Pros where he made many great friends. Surviving are his wife of 42 years, Betsye Downing Copple of the home; daughters, Christina Nichole Copple and her husband Andrew Crawford of Golden, Colorado and Kathryn Rae Copple and fiancé Matthew McKinley Cox of High Point; sister, Marjy Copple Lambeth and husband Ray Lambeth of Winston Salem; granddaughter, Adelaide Gale Crawford and special grand pup, Luna Copple Cox. A memorial service will be held on Saturday November 23, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the J C Green and Sons Chapel in Thomasville. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be sent to the family of Mr. Copple at www.jcgreenandsons.com In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the following organizations: (SECU Family House of Winston-Salem) or (Consider choosing heart and vascular in memory of Joel Copple).
