May 16, 1925 - July 8, 2019 Mr. Walter Lee Cope, Jr., 94, of Clemmons passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 at Brookstone of Clemmons. He was born May 16, 1925 in Davie County to Walter L. Cope Sr. and Hattie Rosetta Smith Cope. Mr. Cope was a member of Macedonia Moravian Church and served in the U.S. Army during WWII. He retired from Royal Cake Company. He is preceded in death by four brothers and six sisters. Surviving is his wife of 68 years, Eunice S. Cope; two children, Darlene C. Phibbs of Advance and Janet Comer and husband James of Clemmons; three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held 2:00 P.M. Friday, July 12, 2019 at Westlawn Gardens of Memory with Rev. Ray Burke officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way

