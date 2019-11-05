August 15, 1939 - November 1, 2019 COOPER WINSTON SALEM Nina Lee Wells Cooper, beloved wife and mother, 80, went home to be with her Lord Friday morning, November 1, 2019 at Trellis Supportive Care. Nina was born on August 15, 1939 in Forsyth County, NC to the late Alonzo Asbury and Annie Pearl Bryson Wells. She was a ventriloquist for 40 years and held many charitable events with the emphasis on Christianity and Jesus Christ. She worked at RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company for 8 years, Hanes Hosiery for 14 years, and Tara Plantation for 3 years. She was a very active member of New Hope Baptist Church where she sang in the choir for over 30 years and graduated from New Hope Baptist Bible College magna cum laude. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Barbara Ann Moore; and 2 brothers, Howard and Dick Wells. Nina is survived by her beloved husband of 36 years, Calvin Cleveland Cooper of the home; 3 children, Shari Moore Bowman (David), Cathy Church (Dan), and Leonard Cooper (Christy); 4 grandchildren, Melonie Davis, Adam Bowman, Matthew Davis, and Amanda Jarvis, and 10 great-grandchildren. There will be a 2:00 PM funeral service held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at New Hope Baptist Church with Pastor Charles B. Carver officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 PM on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at New Hope Baptist Church, 4911 Old Rural Hall Road Winston Salem, NC 27105. Memorials may be made to: Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Cooper family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 Highway 65 West Walnut Cove, NC 27052

Tags

Load entries