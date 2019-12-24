July 11, 1923 - December 21, 2019 Mr. Lenward C.G. Cooper, 96, of Winston-Salem, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Mr. Cooper was born in Macon County, TN to Benton and Etta Mae King Cooper on July 11, 1923. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during World War II in the 75th Infantry. Mr. Cooper was awarded three Bronze Stars for his service in The European Theater, to include the Battle of the Bulge. He was the owner and CEO of L.C.G. Cooper Enterprises. Mr. Cooper was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church, where he also served as a deacon. Mr. Cooper was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Margaret Patricia Cooper; and a brother, J.B. Cooper. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Cooper; a daughter, Patricia Cooper Gregory (Larry) of Advance; four grandchildren, David Michael Thompson (Sarah), Shannon Thompson LaMott (Matthew), Teresa Thompson Brewton and Michelle Bates (Keith); ten great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren; a step-daughter, Terri Walters (Henry) of Winston-Salem; eight step-grandchildren; and ten step-great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM 8:00 PM on Thursday, December 26th, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 27th, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel, with Rev. Mike Horne officiating. Burial will immediately follow the service at Westlawn Gardens of Memory in Clemmons. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 East Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
Cooper, Lenward C.G.
