December 27, 1918 - January 24, 2020 On January 24, 2020 Sara Flinchum Cooke, 101, passed away at Friends Homes Guilford. She was the daughter of Sidney Allen Flinchum and Lela Boyles Flinchum, and was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Sparrell Cooke, and by two sisters, Julia F. Alley and Jean F. Warren. Surviving is her beloved family: daughter, Carolyn Littles, son, David Cooke and wife Pamela, grandson, Jason Cooke, granddaughter, Dr. Erin C. Long and husband, Andrew and great-granddaughter, Evelyn Long. Sara taught at Rural Hall Elementary School and after retiring she served more than twenty years volunteering in service ministries as an expression of her love for her Lord and for people. Some of her service was through Samaritan Ministries Soup Kitchen, Downtown Church Center, Sunnyside Ministry, Forsyth Literary Council, Share-A-Home Forsyth County, Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools, Literary Missions Ministry and American Friends Service Committee. She found friendships in the people she served and the people with whom she served. Sara was a member of Bethabra Moravian Church, where she found joy in continuing her study of the Bible. Her life was spent in devoted preparation for her reward. A graveside service will be held at Forsyth Memorial Park on Friday, January 31, at 2:00 pm, led by Reverend Donald Griffin. Memorials may be made to Bethabra Moravian Church, 2100 Bethabara Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106, Sunnyside Moravian Ministry, 319 Haled St., Winston-Salem, NC 27127 or Friends Homes at Guilford, 925 New Garden Rd., Greensboro, NC 27410. The family wishes to thank the staff of Friends Homes Guilford and Hospice of Greensboro for their dedicated and compassionate care of Sara. Forbis & Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the Cooke family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com. Forbis & Dick Funeral Service 5926 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC 27410
