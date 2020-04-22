March 1, 1937 - April 20, 2020 Mr. Loring Kent Cooke, 83, passed away at his home on Monday, April 20, 2020. He was born in Forsyth County on March 1, 1937, the son of the late Sidney and Sarah Cooke. Kent was a diesel mechanic by trade and served his country proudly in the United States Army. He is survived by his wife of over 40 years, Lana Dawn Cooke. There will be no formal services at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel 305 Bethania-Rural Hall Rd.Rural Hall, NC 27045

