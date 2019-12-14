Kernersville - Virginia Cook, 86, died December 12, 2019. Service Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 am at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Chapel, Kernersville, North Carolina.
Kernersville - Virginia Cook, 86, died December 12, 2019. Service Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 am at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Chapel, Kernersville, North Carolina.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately