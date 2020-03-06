October 16, 1959 - March 1, 2020 On March 1, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center, Shelia Cook passed away. She was born October 16, 1959 in Winston-Salem NC to Annie Cook Singletary and Bernard Deberry. She was a lifelong resident of the city and was educated in the WSFC Schools. She also attended A&T State University. Shelia was employed by Western Electric, Hanes Hosiery and Arbor Acres. Left to cherish her memories are her mother, Annie Cook Singletary; husband, Adrian Clinton Sr; daughter, Natese Cook; son Adrian Clinton Jr.; brothers, Bernard, Darrell and Kenny Cook; brother-in-law, Lewis (Lisa) Clinton; sister-in-law, Velma Watkins; aunts, Catherine (Marshall) Brown, Addie Mae (Vinson) Wagner; uncle Eugene (Jene) Cook and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A memorial service will be held at 12:30 pm Saturday, March 7, 2020 in the chapel of Hooper Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12 pm-12:30 pm. Online condolences may be sent to www.hooperfuneralhome.net.

To send flowers to the family of Shelia Cook, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 7
Visitation
Saturday, March 7, 2020
12:00PM-12:30PM
Hooper Funeral Home Chapel
1415 E 14th Street
Winston Salem, NC 27105
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Shelia's Visitation begins.
Mar 7
Memorial Service
Saturday, March 7, 2020
12:30PM
Hooper Funeral Home Chapel
1415 E 14th Street
Winston Salem, NC 27105
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Shelia's Memorial Service begins.

Tags

Load entries