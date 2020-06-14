September 26, 1939 - June 10, 2020 Mrs. Janet Kiger Cook, age 80, passed away June 10, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born September 26, 1939 in Forsyth County to the late Thomas Davis and Gladys Westmoreland Davis. She worked for many years at R.J. Reynolds and Davis Department Store. Janet was a member of Freedom Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Tommy Davis. She is survived by her son, Randall Kiger; daughter, Carol Hester (James); grandchildren, Brandi Carr (Caleb), Christopher Kiger (Amanda), and Sarah Kiger; two great grandchildren, Cora and Delilah; one sister, Louise Carter and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be conducted 11:00 AM Monday, June 15, 2020 at Red Bank Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor John Byerly officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel

Service information

Jun 15
Graveside Service
Monday, June 15, 2020
11:00AM
Red Bank Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery
8104 Red Bank Rd.
Germanton, NC 27019
