May 14, 1935 - December 3, 2019 Mr. Claude "Harold" Cook, 84, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. He was born in Surry Co. on May 14, 1935 the son of the late Claude Lacy Cook and Margie Novella Key Cook. Harold was a member of Marshall Baptist Church for many years. He loved camping with his friends from church and making new friends while camping. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Jean Cook; a son, Brian Keith Cook; a sister; five brothers; and a daughter-in-law, Janice Webster Cook. Harold is survived by two sons, Mike Cook and Kent Cook (Myra); three grandchildren, Myranda Cook, Josh Cook and Cadye Cook; and a special caregiver, Amy Long. Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 6, 2019 at Marshall Baptist Church with Bro. Vic Pyles officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Marshall Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 305 Bethania-Rural Hall Rd. Rural Hall, NC 27045
