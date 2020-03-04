May 1, 1936 - February 28, 2020 Sammy May Smith Conrad passed away on February 28, 2020 in Clemmons. She was born on May 1, 1936 in Winston-Salem to Aubrey and Stella Smith. She retired from Wake Forest University after 30 years as the recruiting coordinator. She volunteered at the Contact program. She was a lifelong member of Clemmons First Baptist Church. Sammy was an avid gardener. She enjoyed supplying hostas and dogwoods to the people of Clemmons. Sammy was a loving and attentive grandmother and enjoyed her weekends watching her grandchildren as they grew up. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Bobby Gray Smith, Sr. Sammy leaves behind her daughter, Regina (Donald) Poindexter; grandchildren, Michelle (Rodney) Houck and David (Angela) Rominger; great-grandchildren, Victoria Houck and Zoe Rominger; son-in-law, Michael Rominger; sister-in-law, Phoebe Smith; and many other loved ones. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 7th at 2 pm at Clemmons First Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Forsyth County Humane Society. Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home Clemmons, North Carolina

To plant a tree in memory of Sammy Conrad as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

