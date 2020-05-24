May 2, 1930 - May 10, 2020 Winston-Salem, NC Mary Elizabeth Conrad, 90, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. She was born May 2, 1930 in Alamance County to the late James and Mary Dodson. A faithful member of Olivet Moravian Church, she served on the Board of Elders and in many other ways. She loved her Lord and her Church. Elizabeth retired from the Forsyth County Public Health Department. Elizabeth devoted her life to caring for others. Even though she faced many challenges in her life she faced them all with determination and conviction that the Lord would give her strength. She was an inspiration to all those who knew her. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Gray Conrad; her son, Arnold Gray Conrad Jr.; and by her 5 brothers and 5 sisters. She is survived by her sister-in-law Betty Allgood Hayes; her daughter, Angela Golden and husband, John; three grandchildren, Jennie (Don) Dancer, John Gray (Carrie) Golden, and Elizabeth (Adam) Mitchell; five great grandchildren, Gray, Brent, and Alex Dancer, Joanna Mitchell and Noelle Golden; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the caring and compassionate staff of the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Words cannot express our gratitude for all you did to care for Elizabeth as she left this earth to be in the more immediate presence of her Lord. A private memorial service will be held at Olivet Moravian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Olivet Moravian Church, 2205 Olivet Church Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106; Crisis Control Ministry, 200 10th St E, Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106

