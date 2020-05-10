Conrad, Carolyn Mae Childress October 13, 1935 - May 8, 2020 Mrs. Carolyn Childress Conrad, 84, a former longtime resident of Thomasville, peacefully passed away surrounded by her family on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Rowan Medical Center following a brief illness. Carolyn was born in Guilford County, October 13, 1935, a daughter of the late Muncie Albert Childress and Mary Alice Stewart Childress. She graduated from Thomasville High School in 1954 and went on to graduate from Marion College, now Indiana Wesleyan, with a B.S. in elementary education in 1958. She married Richard L. Conrad on September 13, 1970 at the Knollwood Baptist Church in Winston Salem. Carolyn retired in 1994 after 35 years of service as an elementary teacher with Thomasville City Schools. She spent most of her career at Liberty Drive Elementary School as a first grade teacher with her wonderful assistant, Helen Wilson. Carolyn was a lifelong Christian, attending Central Wesleyan, Knollwood Baptist, First Methodist in High Point and was a current member of First Methodist in Salisbury. She was preceded in death by her husband and a brother and his wife, Doug and Marcella Childress. Carolyn was a wonderful Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Aunt. She enjoyed cooking and entertaining family and friends. Carolyn was devoted to her family, especially her precious granddaughters. Surviving are a son, Phillip Conrad and his wife Melissa; two granddaughters, Taylor and Lindsey Conrad; a brother, Benny Childress and his wife Becky, loving nieces and nephews, and many special friends. A Celebration of Carolyn's life will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at First Methodist Church in Salisbury by the Rev. Dr. Mark Conforti and the Rev. D. Mark Minner. The livestream link for the service can be found at FUMCSalisbury.org. A graveside service will follow at 4 p.m. at Rich Fork Baptist Church. Carolyn will lie in state at Thomasville Funeral Home Monday from 1 until 4 p.m. The family wishes to thank the caring and compassionate staff at Rowan Regional Medical Center, particularly Dr. Vineet Korrapati. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Central Wesleyan Church, First Methodist Church, Salisbury or to Rowan Helping Ministries. Online condolences for the Conrad family may be made at www.thomasvillefh.com Thomasville Funeral Home 18 Randolph Street, Thomasville, NC 27360
Most Popular
-
Vivian Burke, a longtime member of the city council and matriarch of a family deeply entrenched in local politics, has died
-
Tyson worker at Wilkesboro processing plant: 'It’s infested now. … We’re between a rock and hard place.'
-
My Take On Wake: Most of us never saw the real Danny Manning; here’s hoping that’s not the case with Steve Forbes
-
COVID-19 outbreak at Winston-Salem rehab center previously cited for failure to practice infectious disease protocols
-
Q&A: Some things to know about the 'murder hornet,' now in the US
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Enter your Mom & Me Photo for the chance to win a $50 gift card from Dalton's Crossing.
Enter to win a gift card to a local business. All you have to do is send us a photo of your home office or school setup.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately