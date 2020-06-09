April 9, 1934 - May 24, 2020 Therese Gilberte Conner of Kernersville, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the age of 86. Born in France April 9, 1934, Therese married her husband, William, in August 1959, and the couple would have celebrated their 61st anniversary in August, 2020. She immigrated to the United States in 1961 and became a naturalized citizen. Despite falling victim to polio at an early age, Therese never let adversity stop her from accomplishing a great many things. She was a gourmet chef and was active in the Holy Cross quilting club in years past. She was a devoted wife and a loving mother. She was a freind and confidante to many, willing to help others in their times of need. She is survived by her husband, William, her two sons, William III and Stephen and his wife Marjory; two grandsons, Stephen and Roman; as well as two great-granddaughters, Isabella and Morgan. A memorial service will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 616 S. Cherry St, Kernersville, on June 18, 2020 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Therese's memory to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.
