April 9, 1934 - May 21, 2020 Therese Gilberte Conner of Kernersville, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, May 21 2020 at the age of 86. Born in France April 9, 1934, Therese, an only child, married her husband, William, in August 1959 and the couple would have celebrated their 61st anniversary in August 2020. Despite falling victim to polio at an early age, Therese never let adversity stop her from accomplishing a great many things. She was a gourmet chef and was active in the Holy Cross quilting club in years past. She was a devoted wife, as well as a wonderful mother. She was a friend and confidante to many in their times of need. She is survived by her husband William, her 2 sons, William III and Stephen and his wife Marjory; two grandsons; Stephen and Roman, as well as two granddaughters; Isabella and Morgan. A memorial service will be held at Holy Cross Church, 616 S. Cherry St, Kernersville, NC at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Therese's memory to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

