September 21, 1926 - September 26, 2019 Mrs. Helen Spann Conner passed away September 26, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Beverly (Albert) Walker; son, John Conner; grandchildren, A. Michelle Mayes, Andre Conner, and David Conner; great-grandchildren, E. Chemia Leach, Aniyah Mayes, Andrew Conner, Jr., and Arnasia Conner; great-great-grandchild, Zion Leach Green; sister, Naomi Lone; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. Funeral services will be held Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Piney Grove Baptist Church with family visitation at 12noon. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL)

