October 27, 1941 - July 9, 2019 Mr. Ronnie Rogers Conley, 77, known by his family and friends as "Scott" was called home to Heaven on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Scott was born in Mitchell County to the late Jack Conley and Lillian Sparks Conley on October 27, 1941, and was raised by his mother Lillian and step-father, Coyet Wyatt. Scott grew up in Statesville, NC and graduated from Cool Springs High School in 1960. He served two years in the United States Army and was a Vietnam War veteran. He was a self-made man who owned his own accounting firm on Burke Street for over 40 years. Those who knew him remember him as an avid golfer, a jokester, as well as his love of God, his family and animals. Scott is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Teresa M. Conley; children, Angela Ashley; Chris (Treka) Conley; Michelle (BJ) Richardson; siblings, Phyllis Deal; Gayle Shepherd; Wanda (Dwayne) Haneline; Sherry (Terry) Hensley; Gerald Wyatt. He also leaves behind ten fabulous grandchildren. A funeral service will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church, West Campus, 136 Medical Drive, Bermuda Run, NC, with Pastor Gary Byrum officiating. Family will receive friends from 12 noon to 1:45 PM. Committal will follow at Westlawn Gardens of Memory, Clemmons. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or Winston-Salem Rescue Mission, 718 N. Trade Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Online condolences may be sent to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller 3315 Silas Creek Parkway
