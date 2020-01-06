June 3, 1931 - January 2, 2020 Mrs. Dorris Cranfill Comer, 88, of Winston-Salem, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020. She was born in Forsyth County on June 3, 1931, to the late Alfred Thomas Cranfill and Clara Elliot Cranfill. Dorris was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church and an active member at Trinity United Methodist Church. She was a member of the American Business Women's Association and was the President of the Piedmont Triad Council of the American Business Women's Association. Dorris taught Sunday School, was a choir director and was a member of the Morning Glories Singers. In addition to her parents, Dorris is preceded in death by her daughter, Shirley Hutchings, and grandson, Michael Ridge. Surviving is a longtime caregiver and friend, Sandy Brown and husband Brandon. The family would like to thank the South Team of Hospice and a special thank you to Art Green for his care and compassion. A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Bethany United Methodist Church Cemetery in Franklinville, NC. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Comer, Dorris Cranfill
Service information
Jan 7
Graveside Service
Tuesday, January 7, 2020
2:00PM
Bethany United Methodist Church
3650 Bethany Church Road
Franklinville, NC 27248
